Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets dropped their third straight game against the Buffalo Bisons, falling 12-1 on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, Buffalo improves to 7-1 in The Triple-A Final Strech while Syracuse falls to 3-5. Buffalo (78-47) struck first in the top of the first inning. Mallex Smith worked a leadoff walk, and then Otto Lopez flied out. After Kevin Smith struck out, Gregory Polanco hit a one-out single to move Smith to third base. Tyler White then hit a one-run single, scoring Smith to give the Bisons an early 1-0 lead.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO