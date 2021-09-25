CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meet the Biden tax reform advisor who literally wrote the memo on ‘How to Tax the Rich’

By Nancy Cook
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The unassuming New York University law professor who’s coordinated President Joe Biden’s sweeping tax proposals is finding that in Washington, many Democrats don’t share his zeal to soak the rich. David Kamin, a deputy director...

Cat 107170
8d ago

"majority of Americans now support...." Because we're all poor! We are normal American hardworking "essential workers". No stimulus payments here! 50yo and renting a dump that's hard to pay for. Jesus take the wheels!

Silver Chief
8d ago

The only ones that are being taxed are the middle class. The rich are wealthy because most of them don’t pay their fair share.

AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
State
Arizona State
Biden’s math behind his $3.5T spending plan is fit for a second grader

President Joe Biden, 78, has a 7-year-old’s grasp of basic math. “My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars,” Biden claimed via Twitter on Sept. 25. Regarding this multi-trillion-dollar budget, he continued: “And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.”. One can imagine a second-grader named Joey Biden showing...
Commentary: Taxing the rich isn’t a new idea

The year is 1975. The Bee Gees are at the top of the charts. “The Godfather: Part II” just won the Academy Award for Best Picture. And income inequality is the lowest it’s been in generations. Flash forward to 1985. Wham! is the band of choice. “Back To The Future”...
Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Brian Deese
Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
Biden to meet with House Democrats in an attempt to move his agenda along

President Biden will meet with the House Democratic caucus on Capitol Hill on Friday afternoon, the White House told reporters. The meeting, set for 3:30 p.m., comes as Democratic lawmakers are trying to narrow disagreements over the size and scope of Biden's top legislative priority: a spending package on social programs and climate initiatives.
The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
AP FACT CHECK: GOP claim of broken Biden pledge not so clear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blasting a $3.5 trillion social spending bill that Democrats hope to salvage, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy asserted the legislation would break President Joe Biden’s campaign promise not to tax Americans who earn less than $400,000 a year. That’s technically accurate yet also misleading. McCarthy also falsely suggested Thursday that a Biden administration […]
Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has slumped after a slew of challenges in recent weeks at home and abroad for the leader who pledged to bring the country together and restore competence in government, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty percent now say they approve of […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

