PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday is a great day to get in a run outside. If you need proof, just ask Gritty. The Flyers’ mascot laced up his sneakers and hopped on his treadmill to start training for the Gritty 5K. Gritty took the scenic route, doing a little running all over the city on Friday, including the Schuylkill River Trail, Navy Yard and Morgan’s Pier. The race is on Nov. 6. You can sign up in person or virtually. Find out how by clicking here.

