CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Child tax credit money arrives, but some parents say IRS shorted them and 'it makes no sense why'

By Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this story misstated the amounts of child tax credit payments.

After eight days of delay, some families said they finally began seeing money for the Sept. 15 payment of the child tax credit on Friday. But not everyone got their money Friday, and, oddly enough, some are complaining that the IRS shorted them this time around.

"We got $500. We should be getting $800," said Travis Mack, 46, who lives in Essex, New Mexico.

The family has three children who are ages 8, 7 and 4.

Mack is happy he finally sees some money to cover the children's clothes, the family's groceries and other bills, but he's perplexed about why the payment is short of what was received in July and August.

The family didn't receive the September payment on time and he wasn't sure what had happened.

►You're not alone, IRS says: Haven't gotten your September child tax credit payment?

►Scam alert: Don't fall for this scam as IRS child tax credit payouts hit bank accounts

Early Friday afternoon, he finally received a partial payment. He said it amounted to the $250 for the two older children but nothing for the youngest, who he said should be getting $300.

Mack, who works in the oil and gas industry, said his wife's income dropped by about $2,000 to $2,500 a month once the pandemic hit last year and she had to stop working in retail to home-school their children.

"We were able to make it by, but it did put a strain on us all that time," he said.

The Sept. 15 monthly payout for the advance child tax credit didn't arrived as scheduled for a sizable group of families. They waited for the money – and any answers from the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS has not given a number for how many families haven't received their monthly tax credit payment for September or why. But the number appears to be significant, given the level of complaints on social media platforms and emails to the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network and others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Xjxu_0c7i7KaP00
Sharon Bayn (right), 62, of Detroit talks with Congress of Communities parent advocate Cristian Aranda (left) outside Bayn's home on Junction Avenue in the Southwest Detroit neighborhood on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Bayn said she planned to call a number on the handout to figure out how to receive the child tax credit for her 15-year-old grandson that she has custody of. Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press

Millions of people did receive their advance child tax credit on Sept. 15, but somehow a glitch caught others in a strange trap.

Many, like Mack, say they had received the advance monthly payments in July and August and then nothing for September.

Mack noted that the family was caught in another glitch in August.

The August payment, then scheduled for Aug. 13, was delayed for more than 4 million people who ended up receiving checks for their August advance child tax credit instead of direct deposit as it took place in July.

After receiving the August payment by mail, Mack went online at IRS.gov as was suggested to verify that his direct deposit information was correct.

Shavaun Tringali, 38, said she too finally received money early Friday but her payment was short by $100. The Roseville, Michigan, mother had expected to receive $250 for her 15-year-old daughter Chloe Fink.

"Got shorted!" Tringali emailed me. "And it makes no sense why!"

Story continues below.

Earlier this week, many families who didn't receive the money expressed a great deal of concern about the hold-up.

I heard from a grandmother in Tennessee who said the money is needed, given the pandemic and an outbreak of COVID-19 in her family.

"We were expecting this money to help us through the month, but much to our surprise it never showed up in our bank the way the first two did," said Crystal Redmer of Tennessee.

"Best part is that when we try to check it in the portal it does say eligible and shows July's and August's payments, but nothing shows for September," she said Tuesday.

A father of a family of five also said their phone service was now off because they thought they could use the Sept. 15 money to cover the bills.

Some parents said they had no trouble in the two earlier months but then they adjusted the address or direct deposit information using the tool at the IRS.gov and they ran into issues for the September payment.

Story continues below.

Parents, of course, are looking at a host of bills that households without children aren't facing. School clothes, extra fees for outside activities, the high cost of healthy meals, day care, college expenses.

Late Sept. 17, the IRS said: "We are aware of instances where some individuals have not yet received their September payments, although they received payments in July and August."

The IRS continued then: "These individuals may not yet be able to receive a current status on the IRS.gov Update Portal. The IRS is currently looking into this situation, and we will share more information as soon as possible."

The American Rescue Plan, which went into law in March, expanded the child tax credit and offered a new monthly advance payment that the IRS was mandated to issue from July through December.

The next monthly payments are scheduled for Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

What's unsettling is when you expect money to arrive and it doesn't.

While the IRS has a host of challenges – including staffing shortages – families end up facing a real financial squeeze when the system leaves them hanging.

Many people receiving the credit are working, though some who have no income also do qualify. Rising costs of food, gasoline and other expenses only put more pressure on household budgets.

A job that pays $15 an hour still only adds up to around $600 a week before taxes – or $31,200 a year – if you can get 40 hours of work each week for a year.

Working families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or up to $112,500 for a family with a single parent (also called Head of Household).

Most families are automatically receiving monthly payments of $300 for children through age 5 or $250 each for older children without having to take any action.

Under the American Rescue Plan, the maximum child tax credit rose to $3,000 from $2,000 per child for children over the age of 6 and it rose to $3,600 from $2,000 for children under the age of 6. The age limit went up to 17 from 16 to cover more teens.

Only half of the credit will be paid out in monthly installments in 2021. The rest will be made available when families file their 2021 income tax returns in 2022.

Contact Susan Tompor v ia stompor@freepress.com . Follow her on Twitter @ tompor .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Child tax credit money arrives, but some parents say IRS shorted them and 'it makes no sense why'

Comments / 53

Nichole Twing
7d ago

Ok for everyone saying get a job and stop depending on tax payers ummm did none of you get the memo that this stimulus check is people's tax money before ng paid to them in advance meaning they do work for it

Reply(5)
5
Joann Johnson
8d ago

pay for your own babies!! not the responsibility of us hardworking taxpayers!!!

Reply(9)
15
Kevin Chandler
8d ago

This is why none of the young people want to work

Reply(2)
12
Related
AL.com

Child tax credit scams: IRS warns thieves may be looking to cash in

Child tax credit payments have been sent to tens of millions of American families. The process is bringing out scammers looking to cash in – literally – on the process. The IRS is warning people about scammers targeting families who are receiving the child tax credit payments. The monthly payments of up to $300 per child were first distributed in July and will last through December.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
FingerLakes1.com

Late child tax credit payments from IRS arriving now

Child tax credit payments from September are finally hitting bank accounts as the IRS makes a new round of deposits on Friday. The next round of Child Tax Credit advance payments are set to hit bank accounts on October 15. The deadline for eligible families to opt out of receiving the $250 or $300 payment per eligible child is Monday, October 4.
PERSONAL FINANCE
fox5atlanta.com

IRS child tax credit boosts struggling families' budgets

Families have traditionally had a credit with the IRS for children, but this year they get more money and it comes monthly as a direct deposit. One nonprofit group says the credit has made a bit impact for some struggling families around the country.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Day#Tax Return
marketplace.org

Some undocumented immigrants aren’t getting their child tax credit payments

Undocumented immigrants are among the families who have reported not receiving the federal child tax credit, even after the law was changed and expanded to make them eligible, according to Chabeli Carrazana, an economy reporter at the 19th. In an article this month, Carrazana mentions that some families with undocumented...
POLITICS
foxbangor.com

Some urging Congress to continue child tax credit

STATEWIDE — Some state officials are urging Congress to vote yes on a major funding package that would extend the child tax credit program. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the child tax credit has allowed qualifying parents to receive cash payments of up to $300 per child every month since July.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mycbs4.com

The IRS failed to send Child Tax Credit payments on time, here's why

The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday, that parents who were expecting their third Child Tax Credit payment last week, may experience a delay in getting the money and may only receive a fraction of the amount they were supposed to receive. According to IRS officials, the emergency relief, which Congress approved earlier this year to help millions of households suffering through the pandemic, was sent September 15 to about 35 million families. Some people received the checks through the mail, which took several weeks to arrive, others chose direct deposit into their bank accounts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Post

The expanded child tax credit is working. Let’s make it permanent.

There are just three child tax credit payments left to distribute this year, but there is already growing evidence that the plan to help lift families out of poverty is working. Families are building up much-needed emergency funds, digging out of debt and setting aside money for college. This makes a strong case for Congress to prioritize making the payments permanent.
INCOME TAX
AL.com

Some child tax credit payments delayed or less than expected, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service said a “technical issue” is to blame for some people not receiving the September installment of the child tax credit. Some 35 million child tax credits worth $15 billion were distributed last week but roughly 2% of eligible recipients failed to receive their payment. The unidentified technical issue that caused the delay has now been resolved and the money is on its way, the IRS said. People who didn’t receive their payment should be getting it shortly via direct deposit or in the coming days if they receive their checks by mail.
PERSONAL FINANCE
HuffingtonPost

Child Tax Credit Delay Affecting Thousands Of Parents

The Internal Revenue Service failed to send child tax credit payments on time to 700,000 households this month, and some are still waiting for their full benefit. Since July the IRS has sent the payments to roughly 35 million households on the 15th of each month, but the agency said 2% of recipients didn’t get their September payments on time due to a glitch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Motley Fool

Boosted Child Tax Credit May Be Getting More Parents Back to Work

Those extra payments may be making it more feasible for parents to return to the labor force. Prior to 2021, the Child Tax Credit was worth up to $2,000 per child, only $1,400 of which was refundable. And to receive the credit, parents had to file a tax return and wait for their money to be paid in the form of a refund.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WCPO

Child Tax Credit mystery: Parents report no September check

The third round of Child Tax Credit checks are out now, with most showing up in bank accounts on Sept. 15 or 16. But a surprising number of people said they didn't get their money this time. Michael Gibson said the government's checks have been a godsend the past couple...
PERSONAL FINANCE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

260K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy