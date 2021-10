YOUNGSTOWN — Compass Family and Community Services has been awarded $200,000 in federal funding. “As one of only a few runaway, homeless and abandoned youth shelters in Ohio, this funding will provide continued operating support for Daybreak Youth Crisis Shelter,” Joe Caruso, president and CEO of Compass Family and Community Services, said in a news release. “Daybreak, a program of Compass Family and Community Services, has serviced the Valley for 45 years providing a comprehensive safe haven for thousands of youths, ages 11 to 18. Without this funding, Daybreak would not be able to serve the over 110 youth annually, which would leave these most vulnerable youth homeless or in dangerous living environments.”

