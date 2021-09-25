Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Take Board Game Very Seriously in New Instagram Pics

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake put their serious faces on to play a game of Scrabble and shared pictures of their word duel on their respective Instagram accounts.

This week, Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to show that they still spend quality time together, playing board games despite being busy parents to their two young children.

Biel and Timberlake each shared a shot of the other in front of the Scrabble board. The couple captioned their posts the same thing and wrote "GAME ON," adding the other's Instagram handle.

In each photo, the "Sinner" actress and "Cry Me A River" singer had their poker faces on, so many of their fans and famous friends were curious to know who won the word game.

Biel's former "7th Heaven" co-star Beverly Mitchell commented on both photos wanting to know who won. Some of the couple's friends shared their predictions on who would come out victorious.

GOOP founder and "Avengers" actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented on Timberlake's post and implied Biel would win, writing she did not like Timberlake's chances.

Biel finally shared the results on her Instagram story after their game had ended. She shared a photo of a much happier-looking Timberlake and wrote, "For the record... He whopped me."

It's lovely to see that Biel and Timberlake have time to enjoy a board game and relax together while raising their sons, six-year-old Silas and Phineas, who they welcomed last year.

The Biel-Timberlake household grew by one during the pandemic with the arrival of Phineas, whose birth came as a surprise for many fans who were not even aware that Biel was pregnant.

During a recent interview with Today's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, Biel revealed the secret pregnancy was not on purpose but happened because the family moved to Montana when the pandemic happened.

The "Accidental Love" actress also admitted she had to relearn a few basics, such as what baby products to use and when he could start eating proper foods, despite already having a child.

The proud mother also shared that her two sons get on very well as older brother Silas thinks his baby brother is hilarious while Phineas thinks his older brother is the bee's knees!

Biel has been open about her experiences with parenthood and how the two cope with raising two young children. In an interview this year, she stressed the importance of supporting one another, so no parents feel left out.