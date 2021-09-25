CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Communities in Need: How Hayat Pharmacy became a health care provider in Milwaukee due to the pandemic

By Wisconsin Public Radio
milwaukeeindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed the role of community pharmacies and the ways the public interacts with them, especially in underserved areas. Dr. Hashim Zaibak — who heads Milwaukee’s Hayat Pharmacies with more than 12 locations and a staff that speaks 22 languages and dialects — said pharmacists and technicians are becoming more recognizable as reliable health care providers and not just medication dispensers.

