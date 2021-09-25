Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for today’s Premier League match

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs come head to head in the group stage of the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola prepares to face his old friend Lionel Messi.The Argentine could well start on the bench against Manchester City as PSG manage his return to fitness following a minor injury.But PSG still possess a plethora of attacking options with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!However, Man City are the bookies favourites for this one and knocked PSG out of the competition last season. Can Mauricio Pochettino get retribution this evening?Here is everything you need to know:When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.How can I watch it online and on TV?The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.Confirmed line-upsPSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, NeymarMan City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, GrealishWhat are the odds?PSG - 2/1Draw - 5/4Man City - 13/10

