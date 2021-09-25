CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV? Channel, live stream, team news and kick-off time for today’s Premier League match

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAN UTD are back at Old Trafford this week to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League TODAY. The Red Devils are coming off their Carabao Cup loss to West Ham while Villa were also knocked out of the competition by Chelsea. JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10...

AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
90min.com

Man Utd vs West Ham - Carabao Cup: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Just a few days removed from their meeting in the Premier League, Manchester United and West Ham square off in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday. United won on Sunday, with a late David de Gea penalty save giving them a 2-1 victory. The Hammers will be itching to get revenge in Manchester, even if both sides are likely to rotate significantly.
BBC

Team news: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has overcome a muscle strain and returns to the squad. Amad and Marcus Rashford also remain unavailable because of injuries. Aston Villa defender Axel Tuanzebe is ineligible to face his parent club, so Kortney Hause will start if boss Dean Smith persists with a back three.
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
The Independent

Is PSG vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Two of Europe’s biggest clubs come head to head in the group stage of the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola prepares to face his old friend Lionel Messi.The Argentine could well start on the bench against Manchester City as PSG manage his return to fitness following a minor injury.But PSG still possess a plethora of attacking options with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.Follow PSG vs Man City LIVE!However, Man City are the bookies favourites for this one and knocked PSG out of the competition last season. Can Mauricio Pochettino get retribution this evening?Here is everything you need to know:When is it and what time is kick-off?The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.How can I watch it online and on TV?The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.Confirmed line-upsPSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, NeymarMan City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, GrealishWhat are the odds?PSG - 2/1Draw - 5/4Man City - 13/10
The Independent

Liverpool: Reluctance for players to get Covid-19 jab gives Jurgen Klopp the needle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is at a loss to explain why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.A report this week suggested only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.Liverpool have out-performed most of their rivals on that front with Klopp revealing their vaccination rate is 99 per cent.And he took a swipe at those who are refusing to get themselves jabbed and anti-vaxxers propagating conspiracy theories or those...
AFP

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool have become the dominant forces in English football, sharing the past four Premier League titles between them.
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
The Independent

Wolves vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves remain without a Premier League home win as they welcome Newcastle United to Molineux.Bruno Lage’s side secured a 1-0 victory against Southampton last weekend thanks to a goal from Raul Jimenez, the striker’s first since his recovery from a life-threatening head injury.Opponents Newcastle do not have a league win of any kind, and are expected to again be without Jamaal Lascelles.In a week that brought further discussion about the club’s off-field future, Steve Bruce will be keen for his squad to begin to pick things up on the pitch as ever-persistent rumours over his own role continue to circulate.Here’s...
The Independent

Leeds secure first win of season as Diego Llorente’s goal sees off Watford

Diego Llorente’s first-half strike secured dominant Leeds a 1-0 win against Watford and their first Premier League victory of the season.The Spain defender marked his return to action after a three-game injury lay-off with his second goal for Leeds following a corner in the 18th minute.Leeds, as usual, created and wasted a hatful of chances, and the full-time whistle at Elland Road was celebrated wildly by home fans in a crowd of 36,261.It was Leeds’ first league win in seven top-flight matches this season, yet it should have been by a much bigger margin.Leeds burst out of the blocks in...
The Independent

Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
districtchronicles.com

Chelsea have been linked with a Serie A player who is “capable of dominating Europe.”

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Football 365), Chelsea are interested in signing Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne next summer. After a promising start to the season, Chelsea have hit a stumbling block with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Juventus. The absence of Mason Mount, who has become an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s playing style at Chelsea, was a major missing piece in those games.
The Independent

Chelsea leave it late but take over at the top of the table

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell’s late strikes sent Chelsea top of the Premier League as the Blues dispatched 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.James Ward-Prowse scored a penalty only to be sent off for a late, lunging tackle on Jorginho, opening the door for Werner and Chilwell to send the Blues back to winning ways.Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton teed up the chance for Chelsea to climb to the league’s summit, and after a testing and at times tetchy afternoon, Thomas Tuchel’s men obliged.Trevoh Chalobah’s header had the home side in the box seat, until Chilwell upended former Chelsea...
districtchronicles.com

After scoring against Barcelona, Suarez trolls Koeman [LOOK].

After assisting Thomas Lemar on Atletico’s first goal after 23 minutes, the Uruguay international doubled the hosts’ lead with a cool finish a minute before halftime. Suarez initially refused to celebrate, but then made a gesture that appeared to be directed at Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, who was sitting in the stands due to a touchline ban.
districtchronicles.com

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has resigned after only seven games in charge of the club, which is looking for its NINTH manager in three years.

Following Watford’s defeat to Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday, XISCO MUNOZ has left the club. Last season, the 41-year-old Spaniard led the Hornets back to the Premier League for the first time in their history. Xisco Munoz has left Watford after winning promotion last season. Watford are looking for...
