Cardinals Tie Franchise Record For Longest Winning Streak At 14 With Doubleheader Sweep Of Cubs

When you’re on a winning streak, more often than not you are also getting some lucky breaks to help you along. The St. Louis Cardinals have officially hit a franchise record with 15 straight wins in a row, and they have this incredibly chaotic and quite lucky double play to thank for that. During Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals’ win streak was hanging in the balance with one out and men on first and third in the bottom of the eighth.

