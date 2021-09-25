Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Christian, Morgan, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-25 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Christian; Morgan; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog. * WHERE...Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon and Christian Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
