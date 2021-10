The Minnesota Timberwolves abruptly fired Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, ending his tenure as president of basketball operations after just 28 months. Rosas, who became the first Latino to lead an NBA front office when he was hired in May 2019, had been tasked with leading a rebuilding effort in the wake of Tom Thibodeau’s departure. Despite major roster changes, an influx of young talent and a bold trade for D’Angelo Russell in 2020, Minnesota showed little progress, finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference in each of the past two seasons.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO