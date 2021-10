The FTSE 100 dropped as supply and staffing issues continue to weigh on UK firms.London markets stumbled out of the blocks on Friday morning after weakness in the Asian markets and continued to stall amid the fuel shortages.London’s top flight closed 59.35 points, or 0.84%, lower at 7,027.07 on Friday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Having spent an hour enjoying the charms of nearby petrol stations, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see that that week’s big winner on the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell and BP’s not done too shabbily either.“The question undoubtedly being asked by...

