Julius Erving Details His Battles With a Young Michael Jordan: ‘I Caught Him Before He Really Hit His Stride’

Evergreen Plaza was a place that I would take the bus to go and shop, eat and see movies. It was one of the coolest places on the south side of Chicago because you could get cool clothes and get caramel and cheese popcorn, which is the Chicago thing. Evergreen Plaza wasn’t in my neighbourhood, so we had to go a little further out and we’d spend the whole day there. That’s where you would go to try to talk to girls. We would come up with lines to say to a girl – we called it macking. “Hey girl, you look good,” or “Man, them pants look nice.” Back then you ain’t got no game, you don’t know what to say, but I was still kind of a lover boy. I would write love letters to my girlfriend, or girls who I wanted to be my girlfriend.

