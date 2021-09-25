See photos from Montrose, New Lothrop football rivalry game

(Series tied 1-1) When: Sunday, October 3. Where: Wintrust Arena (Chicago, Ill.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. After surrendering the second triple-double to Courtney Vandersloot in game one, the Sun bunkered down defensively, and had a big fourth quarter rally, to earn a 79-68 win in game two to even the series. Trailing 59-58 heading into the final frame, the Sun stormed back, outscoring Chicago 21-9. Connecticut did not let a single Sky player score over 13 points on Thursday. Alyssa Thomas came off the bench and had a big game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to pick up the double-double. Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each led the team with 15 points, while Briann Januray and Jasmine Thomas each chipped in with 12 points each.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO