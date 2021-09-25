CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Lothrop, MI

See photos from Montrose, New Lothrop football rivalry game

By Jake May
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW LOTHROP, MI — A longtime rivalry continued as Montrose and New Lothrop faced off in Week 5 of Michigan’s high school football season on Friday, Sept. 24. And this time — for the first time since 2009 — the Rams were victorious over the Hornets, finishing with a dominant 35-14 win.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Coopersville vs. West Catholic: See 115 pictures from the football game, marching band performance

COOPERSVILLE, MI -- It was a thriller between two undefeated teams Friday evening as Coopersville hosted Grand Rapids West Catholic. West Catholic fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 at halftime. But West Catholic stormed back with two third-quarter touchdowns and pulled ahead on Elliot Zainea’s 3-yard touchdown with 10:18 to go in the fourth.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New Lothrop, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
New Lothrop, MI
Montrose, MI
Sports
City
Montrose, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Montrose, MI
Football
MLive

Racial slur by visiting player stops Vandercook Lake football game in 3rd quarter, police say

VANDERCOOK LAKE, MI - Friday night’s Vandercook Lake football game ended early when a visiting player used a racial slur against a Vandercook Lake player, police said. The game against Oakland Christian High School of Auburn Hills ended at 9:15 p.m., Oct. 1 in the third quarter due to the slur, said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy supervising the game left after the game was called, police said, and did not investigate the incident.
SOCIETY
MLive

WNBA Semifinals - Game 3 (10/3/21) - How to Watch, Start Time

(Series tied 1-1) When: Sunday, October 3. Where: Wintrust Arena (Chicago, Ill.) Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream. After surrendering the second triple-double to Courtney Vandersloot in game one, the Sun bunkered down defensively, and had a big fourth quarter rally, to earn a 79-68 win in game two to even the series. Trailing 59-58 heading into the final frame, the Sun stormed back, outscoring Chicago 21-9. Connecticut did not let a single Sky player score over 13 points on Thursday. Alyssa Thomas came off the bench and had a big game, scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to pick up the double-double. Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each led the team with 15 points, while Briann Januray and Jasmine Thomas each chipped in with 12 points each.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Hornets
The Flint Journal

Inside the locker room: Jared Goff done with moral victories, ‘maybe getting pissed off will be the answer’

Jared Goff hasn’t lost his positive outlook or optimism-pushing stance, but the Detroit Lions quarterback sounds past celebrating every moral victory with the team 0-4. The Lions lost 24-14 to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, failing to score on four trips inside the 10-yard line, not to mention scoring only once on five trips to the red zone. Goff finished 24 of 38 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He fumbled three times, losing two of those, one coming off the strip-sack and the other on miscommunication during the snap.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

MLive

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy