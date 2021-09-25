100 years ago: Tehama Count Farm Bureau to have drive for new membership
The Tehama County Farm Bureau is to have a three weeks’ intensive drive for additional membership. After R. C. Pollock of Chicago, assistant secretary of the American Farm Bureau Federation, had outlined a plan of action, the bureau directors, at a meeting held yesterday in the supervisors’ room at the courthouse, authorized a contract to be made with the California State Farm Bureau Federation for conducting a membership campaign in November.www.redbluffdailynews.com
Comments / 0