Environment

Icelanders vote with climate change on everyone’s mind

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Icelanders are voting in a general election dominated by climate change, with an unprecedented number of political parties likely to win parliamentary seats. Polls suggest there won’t be an outright winner on Saturday, triggering complex negotiations to build a coalition government. A record nine parties could cross the 5% threshold needed to qualify for seats in Iceland’s parliament, the Althing. Climate change is high among voters’ concerns in the glacier-studded volcanic island nation of about 350,000 people. Polls show strong support for left-leaning parties promising to cut carbon emissions by more than Iceland is already committed to under the Paris climate agreement.

KEYT

Italians vote for mayors of Rome, Milan, other key cities

ROME (AP) — Millions of people are voting in Italy for new mayors including in the nation’s main cities. The balloting on Sunday and Monday is widely seen as a test of possibly shifting political alliances as leaders gear up for national elections. Ballots will be opened after voting ends Monday afternoon. But many voters will have to wait two weeks to learn who their mayor will be. Runoffs will be held on Oct. 17-18 in municipalities with more than 15,000 people between the top two vote-getters if no single candidate garners more than 50% of the ballots.
ELECTIONS
KEYT

Merkel urges Germans to keep fighting for democracy

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West. In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that reunification happened “because there were people in East Germany who risked everything for their rights, their freedom and a different society.” Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that it should not be taken for granted. She cited the killing of one of her party’s regional politicians, the assault on Halle’s synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
EUROPE
KEYT

Distribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid

GULU, Uganda (AP) — The remote Ugandan district of Gulu is currently a COVID-19 hot spot in the East African country. There are repeated and sudden power failures that plague the vaccine storage unit. That adds to the logistical challenges facing efforts to ramp up vaccination across the country. Officials must first account for every dose previously received. So shortages are rampant despite the presence in the country of over 2 million vaccine shots. The growing supply is giving a headache to health officials who are trying to whip up enthusiasm for vaccines. But many living in rural areas cite safety fears and would rather wait.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has flown more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan in its second large display of force in as many days. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says 39 aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in two sorties on Saturday, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island. China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.
MILITARY
KEYT

North Korea threatens top UN body after emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the United Nation’s top body against making any statements criticizing the isolated country’s missile program. During an emergency closed-door meeting at the U.N. Security Council Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile launches and calls on it to fully implement council resolutions that ban its ballistic missile firings. On Sunday, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, accused the U.N. council of a “double-dealing standard” because it doesn’t equally take issue with similar weapons tests by the United States and its allies. Jo warned of “consequences” if the U.N. top body were to encroach on North Korean “sovereignty.”
WORLD
KEYT

Johnson eyes post-COVID economy as UK Conservatives meet

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s ready to take “bold decisions” to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. He made the remarks as his Conservative Party meets for its first annual conference since 2019. The Tory conference opens Sunday in the northwestern city of Manchester as a shortage of truck drivers to delivery fuel across Britain continues to cause empty pumps and long lines at many gas stations. Concerns about wider labor shortages, higher taxes, rising energy bills and a cut in welfare payouts beginning this week are among other challenges facing Johnson. The prime minister says the truck driver shortage crisis was a “chronic problem” associated with an over-reliance on migrant workers. He said he wouldn’t repeat that mistake.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa including Algeria because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. The immediate recall of Algeria’s ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency. The statement said the recall was motivated by recent comments about Algeria that were attributed to Macron.
WORLD
KEYT

US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China’s “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday. A statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability. China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan.
MILITARY
Weather
Politics
Europe
Elections
Environment
KEYT

Israel tightens COVID ‘green pass’ rules, sparking protest

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has restricted its COVID Green Pass to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days. Israel is the first country to make a booster shot a requirement for its digital vaccination passport. Under Sunday’s new guidelines, people must have received a booster shot to be eligible for a green pass. Those who have received two vaccine doses, and those who have recovered from coronavirus, will be issued passes valid for six months after the date of their vaccination or recovery.
PROTESTS
KEYT

UN: Over 550 Europe-bound migrants intercepted off Libya

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says Libya’s coast guard has intercepted a wooden boat carrying more 550 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s shore. Sunday’s interception was the latest amid a surge of attempted crossings from the North African nation to European shores in recent months. The intercepted migrants were disembarked at an oil refinery point in the western town of Zawiya. They included Sudanese, Somalis, Bengalis and Syrians. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East hoping to reach Europe.
IMMIGRATION

