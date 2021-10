CLEVELAND -- Chief Wahoo is gone. Francisco Lindor is gone. Even the Indians are gone – or will be, after their season ends today. I’ve been in charge of a season ticket group since 1993 – the year before Jacobs Field opened. A bunch of us decided that year to buy season tickets for the team’s last hurrah at Municipal Stadium, reasoning correctly that it would be easy to get a good location in that sparsely attended facility, which would then transfer to a favorable spot in the new ballpark. We’ve had as many as six full season tickets every year since then, and often I went to 20-25 games a year.

