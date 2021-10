EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – How can you repair East Cleveland, plagued by years of debt and dysfunction?. The city, which has lost nearly 50 percent of its population since 2000, owes tens of millions of dollars in legal judgments. It is so cash-strapped that some lawyers won’t sue it, even for blatant police misconduct. Its mayor remains immutable, as less than 10% of residents voted in the primary last month.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO