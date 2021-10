Flint, MI—One Flint organization is joining a nationwide effort to change the way Arab Americans are counted in the census. When it comes to being counted in the census, the Arab American population faces a unique challenge. People who identify as being Middle Eastern or North African are counted as white by the U.S Census Bureau. Though the census offers a space to list countries of origin, it makes it clear that anyone identifying as being from a country like Lebanon or Egypt must mark themselves down as white, along with people of Irish or German descent, for example.

FLINT, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO