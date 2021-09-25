CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It was never about saving Newsom’: how Latino voters played a major role in California

By Maanvi Singh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Gavin Newsom makes a statement while meeting with members of the Latino community in East Los Angeles in August.

It’s not that he is particularly invested in Newsom’s career.

“For us the recall was never about saving Gavin Newsom’s political future,” said Sánchez, the executive director of PowerCA action, which focused its efforts in the state’s agricultural Central Valley. “It was about ensuring that this state didn’t move backward to when the state and the administration were much more xenophobic.”

About 40% of the population in California and about 30% of registered voters are Latino, and though votes are still being tallied, it appears they voted largely Democratic.

Turned off by Republicans who have portrayed brown immigrants as “punching bags and the scapegoats”, naturalized Latino immigrants and the children of immigrants in the west – including those with some conservative views – have long overwhelmingly voted with Democrats, Sánchez said.

It wasn’t any different in the recall. The effort to remove Newsom from office was launched by a former sheriff’s deputy from the Central Valley who once advocated microchipping migrants. Newsom’s lead opponent in the election – conservative radio host Larry Elder – frequently characterized Latino residents as criminals.

“For a lot of Latino voters that kind of ended the debate on how to vote,” said Hairo Cortes, the executive director of Chispa, a progressive political group based in Orange county.

Yet despite the stakes of the election, said Cortes, candidates from both parties didn’t really make an effort to engage Latino voters until the very last minute, when tight polls suggested that a distracted, disappointed electorate may sit out the vote.

“A similar thing happened in 2020, and 2018, and 2016,” he said. “It feels like once campaign season rolls around, outreach to Latinos comes in as part of a mad scramble for votes.”

Newsom, who had a track record of appointing Latino offcials to key political and administrative positions, and expanding education and healthcare access to undocumented immigrants, initially failed to emphasize those wins and signal more to come ahead of the recall, said Christian Arana, a vice-president of the Latino Community Foundation.

So the responsibility to turn out the vote was left in large part to Latino-led grassroots organizations – many with tight budgets that didn’t include enough funds to cover the canvassing costs in an unexpected special election.

Once campaign season rolls around, outreach to Latinos comes in as part of a mad scramble for votes

San Diego Channel

California Gov. Newsom writes children's book about boy with dyslexia

NEW YORK (AP) -- The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is less dramatic but more personal than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago. Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom's "Ben and Emma's Big Hit" is scheduled for Dec. 7. It's illustrated by Alexandra Thompson.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercury News

Why many California students keep missing school

It would seem that the kids are not all right. The day after he secured a landslide victory in the Sept. 14 recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited an Oakland school to tout the state’s progress in reopening campuses, noting that 95% to 100% of students in most districts had returned to in-person instruction. But that picture was complicated by a Monday EdSource report that found many districts are experiencing a massive uptick in chronic absenteeism — students who miss more than 10% of school days. Since the school year started:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
