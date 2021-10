SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thursday marked the end of the official water year for weather forecasters, and with no rain in sight, Sacramento is about to break a record that dates back more than a century. The city is hitting a grim meteorological milestone. Cory Mueller with the National Weather Service says it’s been more than six months since downtown Sacramento saw any measurable rain, breaking the previous record set way back in 1880. “It’s very unusual to not see precipitation for that long of a time, even out here in California where it’s normally dry for three months out of the year,”...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO