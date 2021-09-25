SeaComm pays-it-forward in Canton

SeaComm recently covered the cost of lunch for more than 100 people at Gideon’s Galley food truck. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the credit union invited the community to enjoy free lunch from Gideon’s Galley at the Canton Village Park as part of the SeaComm Pay-It-Forward Program. The program continues to enable SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve. From the left are Stephanie Venette, Debbie Sibley, Tonya Fowler, and SeaComm Financial Service Representative Ashley Montgomery. Submitted Photo.