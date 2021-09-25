CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines County, IA

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Lee Patchy to Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy to areas of dense fog will be found over portions of far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. Visibilities will be below one quarter mile at times, and could change rapidly over short distances. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
County
Des Moines County, IA
State
Missouri State
County
Lee County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

'SNL' kicks off new season with new cast member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy