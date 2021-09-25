Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-25 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Daviess; Grundy; Harrison; Howard; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Randolph; Saline; Sullivan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0