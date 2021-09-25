Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark Patchy to Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy to areas of dense fog will be found over portions of far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. Visibilities will be below one quarter mile at times, and could change rapidly over short distances. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.