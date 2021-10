We love an Amazon Prime member-exclusive deal — especially when it's on a powerful and "high-quality" cordless vacuum. The Nequare S26 Cordless Vacuum is an under-the-radar model backed by over 1,650 Amazon shoppers. While the brand may not sound familiar, its models are well-liked by customers who often compare them to Dyson, Shark, and other big name. The S26 model works on both hardwood floors and low pile carpets, has a battery life of up to 40 minutes, and comes with an LED brush head, as well as two crevice attachments. The sleek vacuum also features an LED touchscreen display and has nine suction settings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO