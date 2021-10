The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.

NFL ・ 17 DAYS AGO