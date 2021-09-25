I went to Amazon's high-tech hair salon and virtually dyed my hair pink - then got the best haircut I've ever had

I went along to Amazon's first hair salon in London to see what the hype was about. When it opened in April, only Amazon employees could go. It opened to the public at the end of May. The salon is known for its augmented-reality app, which let me experiment with different hairstyles and colors through a screen before I chose the look I wanted. First off, I virtually dyed my hair pink. I was impressed at how real it looked around my roots. Then I went for platinum blonde - this looked less natural around my face. There was also the option for an ombré look. This was less subtle and hard to see in the screen because of the reflection. Finally, I tried purple but decided to stick with my natural color. I was too nervous about how different the actual dye would look compared with the color on the AR app. The salon is based in east London, an area that has become more gentrified over the years and is popular with hipsters. The hairdressers told me the salon is well placed because locals are more likely to experiment with unusual hairstyles. The hairdresser took me over to the sink to wash my hair. The salon even had its own branded towels. I sat in a chair while the hairdresser told me about my hair type and how I should be applying products. Behind me was a range of products, including shampoos and hair straighteners, which customers can buy from Amazon. Customers can use their smartphone to scan a QR code next to a product they want. This takes them to the Amazon page where they can order the product and get it delivered to their home. Ordering online allows the customer to leave the salon without carrying bottles around with them. Amazon Prime customers have an advantage with faster delivery times. I pointed to hair products on a shelf for information to appear on a display screen in front of me. I had to make sure my finger hovered over a black sensor on the shelf for it to work. Halfway through my appointment, I was happy with how my hair was looking. There were four seats upstairs and seven seats downstairs in Amazon Salon. Most tables had an Amazon Fire Kindle and there were Amazon Echo speakers dotted around the salon, which were used for music. Amazon Salon hairdressers are hired and employed by ELSL Hairdressing, run by Elena Lavagni who owns Neville Hair & Beauty Salon in London. A handful of Amazon Salon's stylists are also qualified to teach hairdressing, an Amazon spokesperson told Insider. Here's the result of my $72 Amazon Salon haircut! Read the original article on Business Insider
Pore-shrinking moisturizers, wrinkle-depleting masks, lash-lengthening serum—in the world of beauty, there are more products than we could possibly count that seem too good to be true. And, sadly, while many products with lofty claims do, in fact, fall short, one product category that regularly gets over-the-top accolades is thin hair shampoos.
This story originally appeared on InStyle.com. Whether you bleach, blow dry, heat style, or simply rub your strands too harshly, hair damage is...
Fall's here, and with a change in season comes the inevitable — and sometimes cliché — change in yourself. It's time to flip wardrobes from sundresses to sweaters, write down all your end-of-year goals, and maybe do a little something different with your hair. Whether you go to a salon, or snip your ends at home, this season is one that's all about embracing change. And, after over a year where many Canadians couldn't do much to their appearances (you know, that whole lockdown thing), this year, more than ever, is about embracing BIG change.
Even though France tends to get all the credit for micellar water—aka the one beauty product that every single person in the universe loves—we've had some innovations with the cleanser stateside, too. Case in point? The Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water ($7). In fact, one bottle of this cleanser is sold...
Before your next haircut, check out these pictures of long hairstyles with bangs. Adding bangs to long locks creates a trendy, flattering hairstyle. There are types of bangs you can choose from for your longer hair, including short bangs, curtain bangs, or straight-across bangs. While the length of long hair varies from culture to culture, adding bangs that cover your hairline or forehead is a style every woman should try once. So if you’re wondering if bangs look good with long hair, the answer is yes!
When it comes to selecting products for a dry skin routine, I like to play ingredient bingo with the labels. "Hyaluronic acid," "ceramides," and "colloidal oatmeal" are all winning picks to use, plus bonus points for buzzwords like "cream," "milk," and "hydrating." But equally as important as the ingredients you're slathering onto your skin are the ones you're leaving off of it. One common culprit that board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, wants you to stay far, far away from if you've got dry skin? Sulfates.
There isn’t one way that brands define “clean,” and there aren’t any clear regulations that determine what allows a beauty product to make the claim. As a customer, it’s really difficult to make informed choices when you’re trying to sort through the often overwhelming selection of (supposedly) clean products. That’s where the Clean at Sephora seal comes in. Sephora has made it easy to be a conscious beauty consumer by setting a very strict list of criteria that qualify products for its Clean at Sephora seal.
A few years back, I met with a beauty brand founder who presented me with a small, sturdy black metal briefcase. It felt very James Bond, and inside was an invention that could best any tranquilizer pen: The Lashify system, a brand-new way of applying false eyelashes that was easy, fast, comfortable, and long-lasting. You sweep on the mascara-esque bonding step, apply the lashes, and set it with a topcoat. Voilà, lash extensions without the damage.
A lot of us have our own hair gripes, right? Personally, I like my hair for the most part—it's stick-straight and easy to manage, which is great because I'm 100% lazy when it comes to styling or using any other products aside from shampoo and conditioner. Most days, I just air-dry it and call it a day.
Laser hair removal is typically performed by a professional, but at-home IPL devices exist. The SmoothSkin Bare+ is a handheld IPL hair-removal device that's FDA-approved. One editor tested how well the device worked on her armpits compared to pro treatments. I shave my armpits just about every other day in...
October is an exciting month for hair: You may be planning an epic Halloween look, have your eyes set on fun holiday styles, or want to welcome cooler temps with a moody new color. But before you dive into the new season, you probably want to check your routine first. A summer spent under the sun (and in the water) can do a good deal of damage to your hair, and fall is the perfect time to add some TLC back into your regimen. Not to worry — with a busy beauty calendar on the horizon, we're here to help you get a jump on all of your beauty to-dos with our favorite new hair launches.
Blow drying your hair is something many of us do on a regular basis, and on the surface appears to be a relatively easy task. All you have to do is blast hot air at your hair until it’s dry. However, in reality, creating a style you’re happy with can...
When it comes to makeup, mascara can be a total game changer. A good one can really open your eyes and enhance your natural features. And a bad one can leave you with clumps and little remnants of fall-out throughout the day. But thankfully, I've never had that problem with the M.A.C Extended Play Mascara Gigablack Lash ($20).
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've ever read any of my hair stories before, then you already know that I'm obsessed with good conditioner and treatments — it comes with the territory when you've got natural hair.
As a makeup artist who specializes in helping those of us over 50 look our best, I love sharing products which I’ve heard wonderful things about. Of course, I like to test everything before I recommend it myself. A Game-Changing, Gentle Makeup Remover. First up is a product I use...
What the pandemic appears to show is that service- and experience-based businesses thrive since they can’t be replaced by online shopping. Although Amazon already has a leg up since it provides, well, online shopping, this is what the company seems to be aiming for with the hair salon that opened in London earlier this year.
When I say that my excitement for autumn knows no bounds, I’m not exaggerating. My stomach practically does summersaults thinking about cozy knitwear, festive drinks, and—my favorite of all—fall makeup looks. Specifically when it comes to lipstick. My go-to makeup look in the colder months is usually a browny-orange shadow on the eyes with something shimmery on top, a simple sweep of highlighter across my cheekbones, and a dark lip to finish it all off. Whether it’s a vampy red or a deep berry tone, it’s probably already in my lipstick collection—and that collection really comes into its own during the autumn months.
After all my bleach-heavy hair experiments from 2020, my split-ends are in dire need of the lightweight hydration this foam formula provides. If there were an award for the most fragile hair in the world, I would need to prepare an acceptance speech right away. With a naturally fine slash dry hair texture and a predisposition to extreme hair color changes, I’m battling split-ends, frizziness, and breakage at every given moment of my life — hence my unwavering dependence on Naturelab Tokyo’s Perfect Repair Leave-In Treatment. Its concoction of reparative hair conditioners (including vegan keratin, argan oil, and castor oil) give moisture and strength back to my hair without weighing it down, miraculously so. A pump or two of this light-as-air foam is enough to easily coat all my shoulder-length ends while wet before air-drying — because with all the shine it leaves behind, who needs a flat-iron?
Rice water hair masks are the latest social media trend promising longer, shiner, video-worthy strands. While scrolling Insta or TikTok lately, you may have noticed a flood of videos of women dousing their hair in gloopy-looking water before showing off shampoo-commercial-style rolling, glossy waves. Turns out, that murky-looking substance is rice water, and the centre of the latest viral beauty trend which influencers and celebs alike are claiming gives them ad-worthy hair.
