Monarch butterflies are being wiped out. These combat veterans are trying to save them.
When Mark Matzeldelaflor left the military more than a decade ago, he spent years searching for something that filled him with the same sense of purpose as being a Navy SEAL. After serving a couple tours in Iraq, including as an elite sniper, he returned home and took up odd jobs — "just wandering and doing random stuff to make some money to pay the rent," he said. Then, on a whim, he said that he tried "magic mushrooms" for the first time with a friend and that the psychedelic awakened in him a new resolve.www.nbcnews.com
