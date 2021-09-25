Monarch butterflies are being wiped out. These combat veterans are trying to save them.

Monarchs are on the move! It is time for their long trip to Mexico to spend the winter. And, like marathon runners, they need to bulk up on calories before the event. You may have let a patch of milkweed grow on the edges of your property to support them. That is great, and many of us have done that. But the milkweed plants are for the caterpillars to munch on. Right now, they offer nothing to monarchs. Our monarchs need blooming flowers for nectar and pollen.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO