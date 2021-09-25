Matadors Drop Big West Opener to UC Irvine in Four-Sets

Set scores were 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 28-26 as UC Irvine improves to 8-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big West. CSUN slips to 1-10 overall and 0-1 in conference play. "We came out and played a very good first set and I thought we battled in sets two, three and four but just came up short. We're a very young team but we have become more competitive as the season has progressed. We are getting the opportunities but just need to play more consistent to take advantage of them."