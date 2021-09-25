CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Comparing the top music streaming services

By Lexy Savvides, Vanessa Hand Orellana
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Music and Spotify are the two biggest names in music streaming. They have the same monthly subscription fee ($10, £10 or AU$12) so it can be tricky to know which one best suits your needs. Do you want lossless and spatial audio support? Apple Music is the one. Love podcasts and want a smart music player for your car? Spotify is your jam.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Find New Music You'll Love With Spotify Enhance

Spotify has launched a feature that'll help you find new music directly from your playlists. It's called Enhance, and it scans your playlists and adds similar songs that it thinks you'll like. Here's how to use Enhance on Spotify and where it's available. What's Enhance on Spotify?. Enhance is a...
CELL PHONES
mixmag.net

​TikTok owners set to launch music streaming service

Owners of the video-sharing app TikTok, ByteDance, are set to launch a music streaming service exclusively in China. The new platform will run later this year according to Chinese news outlet 36Kr, claiming that it’s still currently in the process of being made with a provisional name of "Feilo". 36Kr...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
cu-sentry.com

Why Spotify is the Best Music Genre

There are countless music streaming services out there, and for most people, the one they choose to use doesn’t really matter. Apple Music, Pandora, and even Amazon music all have great things to offer to their userbase. However, for those seeking to discover countless new songs, albums, and artists to listen to on a weekly basis, Spotify is without a doubt the best contender. The algorithm works particularly hard to give users unique suggestions for music, based on what they listen to. On the homepage of Spotify’s desktop app users are greeted with a plethora of different playlists to hop into. There is the “uniquely yours” category that includes playlists that are constantly changing. For example, the ‘repeat rewind’ playlist shows users songs that they have played on repeat in the past. The best of all these, however, is the “Discover Weekly” playlist. This playlist pushes out new songs to users every Monday. 30 random new songs every week for listeners to consume. That’s the beauty of discover weekly, if there is a song that doesn’t fit the taste of the users, they can simply dislike it and the algorithm will try its best to not show songs that are similar in nature. For the most part, this works extremely well and is something that is exciting to look forward to on a weekly basis. There are also daily mix playlists that are a fusion of the user’s music and new songs similar to the genre of the mix. These daily mixes serve as the perfect combination of fresh new tunes and familiar songs to sing along to. It’s refreshing, it’s fun and it honestly just makes sense to have a feature like this for listeners to revisit every day. If curated playlists do not sound appetizing, then the search page alone will help any music guru on their endeavor for new songs. At first, it can be wildly overwhelming, however, it’s easy to navigate, and most importantly, really fun to fall into. There are hundreds of options to choose from, ranging from user’s top genres, podcasts, moods, and more. Seriously, it is impossible to not find at least one new song a week using Spotify.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotify Music#Music Streaming Services#Streaming Music#Apple Music Apple Music#Dolby Atmos
ComicBook

Naruto's Music Catalog Will Begin Streaming Overseas This Week

Naruto has some of the best music in anime, and its theme songs are often easy to recognize with a single note. For years now, fans of the hit series have worked hard to curate playlists based on the anime, and it seems like that is about to become a much easier task. After all, Naruto is bringing its music catalog online, and fans will have access to it soon!
COMICS
Macdaily News

Apple offers six months free Apple Music to AirPods and Beats owners

Apple is now giving AirPods and Beats users who have updated to iOS 15 six months free use of the company’s Apple Music streaming service. Appel Music offers over 75 million songs in lossless audio, at no extra cost. William Gallagher for AppleInsider:. It doesn’t matter whether the devices are...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Twitch is making it easier for the music industry to report streams

Twitch isn’t making the lives of streamers any easier. The Amazon-owned company has told users that it will implement a new process for publishers and rights holders to report content that’s in violation of their copyrights. It’s reasonable for musicians to expect some sort of compensation when their work is...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Radio Business Report

Report: Spotify Will Pass Apple This Year

EMarketer is reporting that while Spotify continues to expand its podcast listenership in the US, Apple Podcasts’ has stagnated. eMarketer is forecasting that Spotify will surpass Apple in listenership by the end of this year. eMarketer projects that Spotify will have 28.2 million monthly podcast listeners over Apple’s 28.0 million,...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Audius Review: Testing The Crypto-Powered Music Streaming Service

Audius is a decentralized music discovery platform. Image: Decrypt. Audius is a San Francisco-based startup offering a decentralized blockchain-powered digital streaming network, with the aim of connecting artists directly to fans. Following its mainnet launch in 2020, the service has reached more than 6 million unique users. The platform also...
CELL PHONES
hometheaterhifi.com

Naim Extends Its Music-Streaming Options with TIDAL Connect Update

Free update arrives first on Uniti range and dedicated music-streaming players. Salisbury, England – September 23, 2021 – Naim Audio is delighted to introduce yet more listening options for its award-winning family of music-streaming players and systems, with a free software update enabling TIDAL Connect. TIDAL Connect allows you to...
ELECTRONICS
Fudzilla

New iPhones and iPad break Apple Music

The software geniuses who bought you a watch app which could not handle summer time, have now said that a device restore will tigger its premium music product software. Apple has warned that its new iPhones or iPads break Apple music if users restore the device from a backup. The...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple issues fixes for bugs affecting widgets and Apple Music on iPhone 13

It’s iPhone 13 and iPad mini 6 launch day and some early users are experiencing a handful of minor bugs with their devices. Earlier today, 9to5Mac reported that some iPhone 13 users are unable to use the popular Apple Watch Unlock feature. Apple has also now published two support documents detailing issues with Apple Music and Home Screen widgets on the new devices.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Universal Music Group’s smash-hit IPO is another victory for streaming

Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company, went public in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Shares of the record label—which represents artists like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Drake—jumped by nearly 40% on their first day of trading. (They were down about 4% on Wednesday following the jump.) That was Europe’s largest IPO listing of 2021, giving Universal a market value of over $55 billion and perhaps anyone who wrote off the music industry as doomed something to ponder.
MUSIC
lifewire.com

New Apple Music Bug Has a Quick Fix

Apple Music currently is experiencing a bug that prevents users from accessing their music, but there’s a quick fix for it. According to an Apple Support document published on Thursday, the bug is affecting all of Apple’s newest devices: the iPhone 13 models, the new ninth-generation iPad, and the sixth-generation iPad mini. Users reportedly have been unable to access their music catalog and their Apple Music settings, as well as being unable to use Sync Library.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Sony Music Unveils ‘Artist Assistance’ Counseling Services

While there was no official announcement, Sony Music is expanding its “Artists Forward” program with the opening of Artist Assistance, a service offering access to free, confidential counseling services to address stress, anxiety, depression, grief, family and relationship issues. Active-roster artists around the world will now be able connect with a dedicated, licensed therapist at no cost. Participation is completely confidential, according to a letter the company sent to its artists on Thursday that was obtained by Variety. Industry vet and longtime Sony exec Susan Moultrie has returned to the company as the point person for the program, serving as senior VP of artist initiatives...
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Celebrity podcasts fuelling rise of music streaming subscriptions in Australia

The total number of audio streaming subscriptions in Australia reached 13.5 million at the end of June 2021—up 13% from a year ago. According to technology analyst firm Telsyte about a quarter signed on to listen to “celebrity” podcasts and broadcasts. One in four (27%) had chosen their music subscription based on “a good variety of celebrity and popular podcasters”.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

How to get Favorite Music Guru for Spotify: Your listening habits explored

Want more ways to check out your top songs on Spotify? Well, Favorite Music Guru is here to help. Following on from the likes of Wrapped, Stats for Spotify, and the Spotify Colour Palette, there is a new music feature which can decode your favourite songs. Let’s take a look at how to get it and what it says about your music taste.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy