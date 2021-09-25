CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Kansas Jayhawks football vs. Duke Blue Devils: Prediction, sports bet line, odds, TV

By Jesse Newell
Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina. Radio: WHB (810 AM) in Kansas City, KFH (1240 AM) in Wichita. It’s always best to start out with the reality for KU football when it comes to road games: Recent history has not been pretty. The Jayhawks have exactly two road wins in the last 12 seasons, with only one of those — against Boston College in 2019 — coming against a Power Five opponent.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Taliban says 5 civilians killed in bomb attack at Kabul mosque

At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but suspicion fell on...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
College Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Wade, NC
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Football
City
Kansas City, KS
The Associated Press

George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

NEW YORK (AP) — A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. According to police, a video showed an unidentified man on a skateboard throwing paint on the statue at approximately 10 a.m. then fleeing. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

'SNL' kicks off new season with new cast member as Joe Biden

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 47th season by setting its sights on a man likely to be a primary target for the next few years: President Joe Biden. Biden, who has been struggling with first-year approval ratings following a botched exit from Afghanistan, a summer wave of Covid-19, and a do-good legislative agenda that has so far done nothing, was roasted through an impression by new cast member James Austin Johnson.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy