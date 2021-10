It has been many, many years since I've been a child, but this week I have been pondering some things that I used to do at this time of year. First, the first day of school was the best day of the post-summer season. I can remember shopping for new clothes and shoes, being able to buy new notebooks, lined paper, pencils and erasers. Do any of my readers remember those two-inch, rectangular erasers that were a dull, dirty yellow color? You know - when you used them to erase your penciled work they made the biggest mess that you got to shuffle off your desk on to the floor? I'd give anything to smell one of those again!

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO