Studio Visits: Michael Lau and His “MAXX HEADROOM” Workspace

Known as the “Godfather of Designer Toys” who paved the way for recognizing toys as art. If there’s one person to thank for the introduction to the world of designer toys and collectibles it’s Michael Lau. Dubbed as the “Godfather of Designer Toys,” Lau is the pioneer of urban vinyl-style toys as he made his debut in 1999 with his widely known “Gardener” series composed of 99 action figures which were inspired by the street culture surrounding him, particularly skateboarding graffiti and hip-hop music at the time. From then on, the Hong Kong-based artist created a global trend that extended to cities such as Tokyo, Paris and New York which served as a blueprint for major toy companies and fellow independent artists to take note of.