HBO Max Orders Three-Part Documentary Series on DC Comics
HBO Max has announced an upcoming documentary series focusing on DC. The three-part docuseries will take “an unprecedented look at the enduring and influential legacy of DC, allowing fans to rediscover the universe of characters, as well as the iconic comic book company’s origins, its evolution and its nearly nine-decade cultural impact across every artistic medium.” Leslie Iwerks and Mark Catalena will serve as co-directors as well as executive producers alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Rachael Jerahian and Jonathan Gabay.hypebeast.com
