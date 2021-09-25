CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Thought Lost, Banksy’s “Spy Booth” Returns … As Bricks

By Tobias Carroll
InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yy6Nk_0c7hvb9S00
Banksy's "Spy Booth" in brick form. Courtesy of Cosmic Wire

The great thing about Banksy’s art is that it can appear almost anywhere, from the wall of a gallery to a wall in the middle of nowhere. But Banksy’s painting with a built-in paper shredder isn’t the only one that’s more than a little ephemeral. Consider 2014’s Spy Booth, consisting of three espionage-minded figures on either side of a phone booth in Cheltenham. Given its interaction with the environment around it, its distinctive sense of humor and its criticism of governmental surveillance, the painting quickly clicked with viewers.

Two years later, the house went up for sale and was heavily renovated — leading many to fear that the mural was gone for good. But much like a good secret agent, the trio of surveillance experts depicted in the artwork didn’t permanently disappear.

Now, the multimedia company Cosmic Wire has revived Spy Booth in multiple forms. The company is offering nine bricks — all that remains of the mural — as well as an NFT inspired by the original artwork.

“We wanted to pay homage to the original Spy Booth, so we created a new piece of digital art based on what remains of the wall,” said Jerad Finck, the CEO of Cosmic Wire. The auction is set to take place on October 1.

Comments / 0

Related
creativeloafing.com

BANKSY: ‘There’s nothing more dangerous than a person who wants to make the world a better place’

The title of the exhibit, “The Art of Banksy: Without Limits,” which opened Sept. 3 in Atlanta, is an accurate one. It describes not only the event itself, but the concerns raised by many regarding such Banksy exhibitions that are being produced around the world. These exhibits are not authorized by the graffiti artist provocateur known as Banksy, therefore the items, images, and artifacts on display are “without limits,” that is, not limited solely to original works of art created by Banksy, but, in some cases, expertly created facsimiles of his works. At the same time, the exhibit is “without limits” in that it is not limited to being sanctioned by Banksy. But then, when has Banksy ever done anything that has been sanctioned?
ATLANTA, GA
boweryboogie.com

The ‘Ludlow Flea’ Takes up Banksy’s Former LES Lot

Exit through the gift shop takes on greater meaning down on Ludlow Street. Indeed, the appearance of food trucks in the vacant lot made famous by Banksy (eight years ago) was a harbinger of what followed. Namely, the Ludlow Flea. Ludlow Flea is a grassroots outdoor market that appeared at...
ECONOMY
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dirt

Livin’ Large in a Tiny Flat With an Impeccable London Location

Click here to read the full article. This skinny flat may not have that much room but that room is in London! There’s just something so adorable about a small home. It may hearken back to our youthful fantasies of living in a doll’s house, but, it seems, especially when the tiny space is in London, it’s particularly irresistible. This famously narrow building — just six feet across at its skinniest — just so happens to be in a very sought after, lovely, leafy part of the capital, South Kensington SW7. Thurloe Square, its more precise location, is between South Kensington tube...
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Earth-Themed Floral Dress During Her Trip to Paris

Move over, Emily in Paris. Priyanka Chopra is in Paris and she is bringing her fashion A-game. Over the weekend, the 39-year-old actress hosted a segment of the Global Citizen Live event in Paris, France. After the major event, she took a trip to the Eiffel Tower for a quick photo shoot. “An Evening in Paris….” she captioned the slideshow, which was shared on her personal Instagram account.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Spy Booth#Auction#Espionage#Bricks#Cosmic Wire#Nft
Cornell Daily Sun

Bad Movie Digest: ‘The Kissing Booth 3,’ ‘He’s All That’

This August must have been one of the greatest months in Netflix history. They decided to bless us with not one, but two movies in the so-bad-it’s-entertaining genre: He’s All That and The Kissing Booth 3. As someone who cannot ignore cheaply-made films with a young teen girl target audience, I had to indulge in two movie nights. But which one was better?
MOVIES
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: The Second Yeezy Drop Is Here, Vittoria Ceretti Gives Rare Insight Into A Day In Her Life, Bottega Veneta’s New Journal, And More!

The second drop of Yeezy Gap is here. The Yeezy Gap sweatshirt launched today, exclusively online, in six colors. The so-called “Perfect Hoodie” is available for $90 or $70 for adults or kids, respectively, and comes in a 100% double-layered cotton. It’s reported that the rapper’s 10-year deal with Gap is worth $1billion. Not bad considering he was once a shop assistant in a Chicago Gap store as a teen himself. To really drive home the news, Gap’s official Instagram account appeared to have archived all page content on Wednesday, save for six images of the new sweatshirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
talesbuzz.com

Mole Man of NYC hangs out in a hole beneath sidewalk

Hole-ly mole-y! A former “America’s Got Talent” contestant has turned a massive sinkhole near his Bed-Stuy home into a viral sensation, filming himself wearing a mole mask and other wild outfits as he crawls inside — and draws millions of views on TikTok. Danny Wolverton, 36, known for his levitation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

David Bowie’s Lost Album “Toy” Is Finally Being Released

Twenty years ago, David Bowie shelved Toy, a planned album for which he re-recorded some of his lesser-known early work, after leaving Virgin Records. It leaked online in 2011, but now the long-lost album will finally be officially released this fall. Toy will be released along with two discs of...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Can the Black Suit Be Saved?

Mr. Pink has it all wrong. Complaining about the underworld moniker he’s been given in Reservoir Dogs, he should embrace some color. “Why can’t we pick our own colors?” he asks. Because “you get four guys all fighting over who’s gonna be Mr. Black” is the reply. And certainly Tarantino’s movie has — with that shot of the crew all black besuited — done much to underscore the cool seemingly inherent in the shade of night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Paris Hilton to Launch Her Own Roblox Virtual World, Complete With DJ Stages and a Private Jet

Paris Hilton’s digital avatar will soon be sliving on Roblox. The TV personality-entrepreneur-influencer-podcaster is adding “gamer” to her CV with the launch of Paris World: an outpost on the Roblox gaming platform that will let fans explore a stylized milieu that revolves around the celebrity icon. Paris World, which officially goes live Oct. 6 on Roblox, is described as “a virtual oasis of fun, possibility and, of course, #sliving” (a term coined by Hilton that fuses “slaying” and “living my best life”). The new gaming experience includes massive DJ stages, Paris’ own house, a zoo and, because why not, a private jet,...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy