CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Book of condolence opened for Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XAsJ_0c7hvIZl00
Placard and candles are placed in Kidbrooke during the vigil to mourn the death of Sabina Nessa.

A book of condolence has been opened for anyone to pay their respects to Sabina Nessa, who was murdered as she walked to meet a friend in a bar in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

The book is at the OneSpace community centre, near Cator Park, close to where the 28-year-old primary schoolteacher’s body was found.

Hundreds of mourners, including her sister Jebina Yasmin Islam, attended an emotional candlelit vigil in Pegler Square in Kidbrooke on Friday evening, where she had been heading on the evening she was killed.

A separate rally earlier in the evening at the East London Mosque heard powerful testimony from other members of Nessa’s family. Candlelit vigils were also held across the country, from Glasgow to Margate to Bath.

Nessa’s killing has triggered an outpouring of emotion and anger, especially among women, and reignited concerns about the level of danger women face in Britain.

Speaking to the BBC on Saturday morning, the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, Dame Vera Baird, said the police need to do more to make the streets safe for women and girls after Nessa’s death.

Baird, who said she attended a vigil for Nessa in Wood Green, London, on Friday evening, said there needed to be more onus on police to protect the public than on women to take precautions.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Apparently the police have been giving out rape alarms to women and giving leaflets out saying how to stay safe in a public place. It is less, isn’t it, about giving women leaflets on keeping themselves safe in dangerous places and more about the police making the streets safe for women?”

Nessa is believed to have been killed after leaving her home on Astell Road about 8.30pm last Friday to meet a friend at the Depot bar. The journey should have taken her five minutes.

Police fear the prime suspect for her murder may still be at large and are urgently seeking a man captured in CCTV images taken close to where she was found dead on Sunday. Two men arrested in connection with the alleged murder have been released under further investigation.

The balding man in the footage, who is seen dressed in black hooded coat and grey jeans and apparently clutching a red or orange object in his right hand, was in Pegler Square on the evening Nessa was attacked. Anyone with information about him is urged to come forward and contact police.

01:42

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otqes_0c7hvIZl00
'I see myself': hundreds gather at vigil held in memory of Sabina Nessa – video

When it was put to Baird that there needed to be societal change along with police intervention, she said: “It certainly isn’t just a job for the police but, look, the police do have a very key role here.

“Three-quarters of women over 16 have been harassed in a public place and don’t feel safe. They need to know that the police understand that and will use all the powers they have got to keep the streets safe.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Posts Personal Tweet Sharing Condolences for Sabina Nessa

Kate Middleton has expressed her sympathies for Sabina Nessa's loved ones. The Duchess of Cambridge posted a rare personal tweet to offer her condolences to the family and friends of the 28-year-old primary school teacher, who was killed last week near her south London home. Authorities believe that Nessa was murdered during a five-minute walk to met her friend at the local pub, when she went through a park in London's Greenwich borough.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Police Investigating Murder of Sabina Nessa Release New CCTV Images

Police in London investigating the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa have released new CCTV images of a man they want to speak to. The images show the man walking in Pegler Square, southeast London, on the evening Nessa was attacked on Friday September the 17th, as well as a silver vehicle they believe the man had access to.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Murdered teacher's body found hours after attack

The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Met Police said. Sabina Nessa, 28, was killed on Friday in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, at about 20:30 BST, police believe. Her body was found the following morning. Det Supt Luke Marks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidbrooke#Condolence#Uk#Onespace#Margate#Bath#Bbc Radio 4#Depot#Cctv
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sabina Nessa: man charged with murder of London schoolteacher

A man has been charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa, the primary school teacher who was found dead in a park close to her south London home. Koci Selamaj, aged 36, was arrested by police early on Sunday morning in Eastbourne, east Sussex, just over a week after the body of the 28-year-old teacher was found. He will appear at Willesden magistrates court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of south-east London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. A 36-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex at about 03:00 BST, in what Scotland Yard described as a "significant development". Ms Nessa's family has been informed of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

London police lose trust after officer abducts, kills woman

Police in Britain’s capital are desperately trying to regain the trust of women after revelations about how a serving officer used his position to abduct, rape and murder a young woman, taking the unprecedented step of advising women and girls how to protect themselves during interactions with police.The Metropolitan Police Service issued the information Thursday night after evidence presented during the sentencing of Wayne Couzens showed that he used his police identification to stop 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in south London then handcuffed her, threw her in the back of a car and drove her to a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sabina Nessa: She was a beautiful soul, says cousin

The cousin of a primary school teacher who was killed in a south-east London park says her family are "devastated" by her death. The body of Sabina Nessa was found by a member of the public in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, on Saturday morning. Ms Nessa's cousin Zubel Ahmed said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

A vigil for Sabina Nessa will be held in Leeds this evening

A vigil is to be held in Leeds this evening for Sabina Nessa, the 28-year-old teacher who was found dead in London this month. The vigil, organised by Leeds FemSoc and Reclaim The Night, will take place on Parkinson’s Steps this evening at 6-7pm and will also be live streamed for anyone who cannot attend. Organisers have asked for attendees to wear masks where possible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Hundreds pay respects at London vigil

Hundreds of people have joined a vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa who was killed as she walked to a pub in south-east London. The 28-year-old was discovered in Cator Park in Kidbrooke by a member of the public last Saturday. She had been walking to meet a friend at The...
U.K.
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Man accused of 'predatory' murder of teacher

A man has appeared in court charged with the "predatory" murder of a primary school teacher. Koci Selamaj allegedly used a 2ft (0.6m) long weapon to repeatedly strike Sabina Nessa, 28, who was attacked on 17 September, the Old Bailey heard. The court was told he then carried her away...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
abc27 News

Queen Elizabeth reflects on ‘deep’ affection for Scotland

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known […]
U.K.
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy