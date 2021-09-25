CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Police Department Citizens Police Academy Application Deadline Soon

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe application deadline for the Indianola Police Department Citizens Police Academy is October 1st. Interim Police Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the academy will be a great opportunity to learn more about what the department does and how they do it, and will be taught over two 4-hour sessions in October providing hands-on experience. The sessions will be held on October 12th and 19th, and for more information click below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knia News
