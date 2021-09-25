CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Streetscape Construction Update

By Andrew Swadner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intersection of Salem Ave and B St. is now open, after being reconstructed as part of the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project, with traffic now allowed north and south on B St. Next week, storm sewer work begins on Buxton St. south of Salem, as well as curb and gutter work on Salem and Buxton. Sidewalk replacement begins in several weeks, and construction contractors are currently in the process of contacting local businesses that may be affected by the work, and will be updated on the speed of the sidewalk replacement and several notices before any work begins. Find more information below.

