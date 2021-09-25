CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Will Valneva's COVID Vaccine Setback Impact Dynavax?

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAk3q_0c7htpKo00
  • The U.K. recently pulled out of a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Valneva.
  • Valneva's vaccine uses Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant.
  • This setback for Valneva shouldn't impact Dynavax too much because it has several other partners.

Several companies are using CpG 1018, an adjuvant developed by Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX), in developing their COVID-19 vaccines. One of them, French biotech Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), has recently received some bad news with the U.K. canceling a supply deal. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Sept. 15, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss how Valneva's setback might impact Dynavax.

Keith Speights: Some more COVID-19 news. The United Kingdom recently pulled out of a supply agreement with French biotech Valneva for its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001. This vaccine uses the CPG 1018 adjuvant made by Dynavax Technologies, ticker for Dynavax is DVAX.

How will the Valneva setback in the UK impact Dynavax, Brian?

Brian Orelli: Yes, the UK deal was worth 1.65 billion for Valneva, Dynavax's only contributing the adjuvant. That's the part of the vaccine that stimulates the immune system to attack the active part of the vaccine that Valneva made.

Dynavax is only getting a small percentage of that 1.65 billion. It's not actually a royalty per se, but you can think of it that way. If Valneva sells more they don't need more adjuvant and then they will buy more adjuvant from Dynavax. The sales indirectly affect Dynavax because they will only get orders from Valneva if Valneva is actually selling its vaccine.

During the first half of the year Dynavax recorded $89.4 million in revenue from selling the adjuvant to Valneva. Presumably, that's mostly clinical trial supply. The vaccine is in Phase III development right now. But maybe there's some at-risk commercial supply in there too. I wasn't able to figure out whether Valneva was actually manufacturing and right now for commercial supply, but presumably, they would, because the Phase III data is expected in the fourth quarter. We'll know soon enough whether the vaccine actually works.

Overall, I'd say that data readout is going to be a lot more important to Valneva and Dynavax than the UK contract. They can always go back and sell the vaccine to the UK, as well as the other countries if the vaccine works, but obviously, if the vaccine doesn't work they're not going to get any sales. Then Dynavax sales are going to dry up. Then of course Dynavax has other partners that it sells its adjuvant to. I mean, it expects revenue from between 300 million and 400 million in sales of the adjuvant this year.

Speights: When you and I had spoken several days ago, we talked about COVID-19 vaccine stocks to watch that aren't the leaders, that are not the ones that are already have vaccines on the market. Dynavax was one that I'd thrown out there.

This is a stock to watch, the market caps think around $1.7 billion or so. It also has a hepatitis B vaccine that uses that adjuvant as well. I think this is still a stock to watch even with this setback for Valneva.

Orelli: Yeah. I mean, 300-400 million off of that market cap is not bad. As with any other vaccine makers, you've got to make sure that as revenues are going to continue well into the future.

Business Insider

Valneva Continues To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trials

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has commenced recruitment of adolescents in its pivotal Phase 3 trial for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 in the U.K. Topline results from the trial, dubbed Cov-Compare, are expected early in Q4 of 2021 and are intended to form the basis for potential regulatory approval in adults.
TheStreet

Dynavax Climbs as COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Shows Positive Results

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) - Get Dynavax Technologies Corporation Report jumped Wednesday after the company reported positive results for the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it's developing in conjunction with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals. The company's trial enrolled over 30,000 adult and elderly participants across four continents with the study...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
13newsnow.com

Here's how soon Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 may be available

WASHINGTON — Pfizer-BioNTech said Tuesday that the company has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support using its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 but the shots may not be available until November. Pfizer said last week that a trial with 2,268 participants between...
KIDS
arizonadailyindependent.com

COVID-19: How Good Is The Science On COVID Vaccines?

I’m sure you are favor of “following the science” on COVID vaccinations. A basic principle of the scientific method is that you need a control group. To detect a difference, say in adverse reactions, between the treated group and the control, you need a big enough control group. As this graph shows, you need to have 50% in the control group to be sure that you have at least an 80% chance of detecting a statistically significant difference.
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Dynavax (DVAX) Gains on Clover's COVID-19 Vaccine Study Data

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX jumped 26.5% on Sep 22 after its Taiwan-based partner, Clover Biopharmaceuticals announced positive data from a pivotal study evaluating the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Clover was evaluating its vaccine candidate, SCB-2019, adjuvanted with Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant in a phase II/III study — SPECTRA....
INDUSTRY
healthday.com

Highest Parental COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Seen Among Most Impacted

MONDAY, Sept. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Targeted outreach may be needed to counter COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among some parents, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in BMC Public Health. Nina L. Alfieri, M.D., from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, and colleagues surveyed...
RELATIONSHIPS
gponline.com

How has COVID-19 impacted on continuity of care in general practice?

Continuity of care is believed to be the cornerstone of general practice. It is associated with higher patient satisfaction, lower health care costs and even lower mortality. While there may be generational differences in patient attitudes towards continuity, in the wake of overnight adoption of digital and remote consulting at the start of the pandemic, this fundamental aspect of care has been thrown into sharp focus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Marcia Plant Jackson: Vaccines and COVID’s impact on communities

I am a nurse practitioner at a local clinic. I have spent the past 18 months helping to develop our response to the COVID pandemic, mostly by telehealth. Although Michael Alterman holds a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy, he shows an inability to imagine the impact of this pandemic on communities. (“Against vaccine mandates,” Sept. 17) There are several states, with the lowest vaccination rates, where hospital and ICU beds are filled to capacity with critically ill and dying patients with COVID, 99% of whom have chosen not to be vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Stockpiling and Its Potential Impact

The following article is an opinion piece written by Sophie Prosolek. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Technology Networks. Mass vaccination programs can provide a long-term solution to the problem of infectious disease, both...
INDUSTRY
Washington Times

The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on our children

This week Pfizer submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising expectations the shot will be available to our children as soon as Halloween. Undoubtedly, there will be a push from the Biden...
KIDS
WIBX 950

MVHS Outlines COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Impact, 180 Employees Affected

Mohawk Valley Health System is providing an update on hospital staffing following the deadline for the New York State COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. President and CEO Darlene Stromstad says as a result of the mandate, 180 employees have been separated from MVHS, which brings their vacancy rate to 17.5 percent.
MOHAWK, NY
Telegraph

New Covid test telling sufferers if they are infectious to end needless isolation

A new Covid-19 test will tell sufferers how infectious they are in an effort to reduce how many Britons have to unnecessarily self-isolate if they test positive for the virus. British start-up Vatic has created new tests which are able to spot the parts of the virus which can contaminate others, and give people a simple “yes” or “no” answer as to whether people are infectious.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
inforisktoday.com

COVID-19's Positive Impact on Cybersecurity

The COVID-19 crisis is an unparalleled situation for the world, and it has posed an unparalleled challenge for cybersecurity. Like COVID-19, cyberattacks spread fast and far - creating more and more damage. But the pandemic has also had a positive impact on the cybersecurity function. Cybersecurity has never been considered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
