Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a 29-year-old cis gay man (he/him) in a long-term partnership. While my partner and I talk about having kids in the future, I’m unsure if that’s what we want (plus, it’s hard and expensive, and won’t happen by accident!). When I think about having a kid, I’m not excited for the work or the hard parts of parenting, or of the concept of being primarily responsible for the development of another human (how does anyone not constantly panic when they think of this responsibility?).

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO