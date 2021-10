AJ Pollock is back earlier than expected from his right hamstring injury, thanks to a bevy of people and a rehab process that might have been deemed unconventional even just a few years ago. He's already impacted both games he started this week, helping the Dodgers to a pair of much-needed wins in their tight divisional race. Shortly after Pollock slid into third base while getting picked off on September 4, grabbing his knee, he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, the seriousness of ...

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO