The cost of long COVID

The mysterious constellation of pervasive symptoms has struck millions, and no one can say how long they'll last. Here's everything you need to know:. The CDC and states do not track long COVID cases, so there are no hard numbers, but numerous studies indicate the problem runs deep and wide. A University of Washington study found 30 percent of people who had COVID were still experiencing symptoms after six months; a study by Imperial College London showed almost 15 percent reported three or more symptoms after 12 weeks. Early research indicates between 10 and 30 percent of people who get COVID-19 may face long-term issues. More than 42 million Americans are known to have tested positive for COVID, and the real total is undoubtedly much higher. So even at the low-end estimate of 10 percent, that means millions of people in the U.S. and the world are "long-haulers," facing chronic symptoms that can impair their ability to work, exercise, or lead a normal life. Doctors who treat long COVID patients say the costs of both of their future care and lost productivity could be staggering. "I don't think anyone truly understands the magnitude of this," said Denyse Lutchmansingh, who oversees the Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program at Yale–New Haven Hospital. "The majority of my patients are in the prime of their work lives, and they're debilitated."