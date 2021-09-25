CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong June 4 vigil organizers to disband amid crackdown

NEWS10 ABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong group that had organized annual vigils in remembrance of victims of the Chinese military’s crushing of the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests voted to disband Saturday amid an ongoing crackdown on independent political activism in the semi-autonomous city. Police had notified the Hong...

