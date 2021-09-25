CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's time for Israel to remove the golden handcuffs

By Samuel Goldman
 8 days ago
In a 420-9 vote, the House on Thursday approved $1 in billion in funding for Israel's missile defense system. The "Iron Dome" appropriation represents about a quarter of the $3.8 billion in military aid the United States provides to Israel annually — in recent years, exceeded only by aid to Afghanistan, and far more than any other nation receives.

CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
