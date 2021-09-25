MCC offering legal nurse consultant certificate program
Madisonville Community College is now offering a 16-week legal nurse consultant certificate program completely online, with classes beginning Jan. 10, 2022. Legal nurse consultants are registered nurses who provide expert consultation to attorneys about court cases involving medical issues. These professionals have strong skills in clinical nursing practice and fulfill a valuable role in legal cases by connecting the legal process, healthcare process, and patient outcomes.www.the-messenger.com
Comments / 0