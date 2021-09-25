CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Azealia Banks says she and Grimes can 'finally make those darn songs' after the singer's split from Elon Musk

By Lindsay Dodgson
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NTiw_0c7hpUqp00
Azealia Banks tagged Grimes in an Instagram story following the musician's split from Elon Musk. Jon Kopaloff; Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
  • Grimes and Elon Musk have split up after three years together.
  • Azealia Banks tagged Grimes in an Instagram story, referring to their feud back in 2018.
  • Banks asked if they could collaborate now that "apartheid Clyde" was out of the way.

Azealia Banks tagged Grimes in an Instagram story, asking if they could collaborate now that "apartheid Clyde" was out of the way. Musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and billionaire Elon Musk have split up after three years together, Page Six reported on Friday.

On Friday, Banks posted a screenshot of Page Six's story about the couple, alluding to a previous feud.

"Ok girl, can we finally make those darn songs now that apartheid Clyde is out of the way?" Banks said. "We were really supposed to eat these bitches up."

It is not explained why Banks refers to the technology billionaire as "apartheid Clyde." It could be a reference to Musk's childhood spent in South Africa's racist apartheid system, created by the white-minority.

—Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) September 24, 2021

The trio has a rocky history. In August 2018, Banks said she had been waiting in Musk's house for Boucher "for days." Banks and Boucher were working on music together, and according to Banks, Boucher didn't turn up to finish the collaboration.

"I waited around all weekend while grimes coddled her boyfriend for being too stupid to know not to go on twitter on acid," Banks said on Instagram, adding that "it was probably some weird threesome sex shit to begin with."

Banks also accused Musk of investment fraud in an interview with Business Insider, when the Tesla CEO was tweeting about taking the company private at $420 per share.

"I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his ass after that tweet," she said. "He was stressed and red in the face."

She added: "He's not cute at all in person."

Banks was subpoenaed in a class-action lawsuit concerning Musk's tweets in December 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwEse_0c7hpUqp00
Grimes and Elon Musk got together in 2018. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The dispute continued for some time. In July, Boucher released new music and said one song was about "having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life."

Banks then accused Boucher of having "some psychosexual obsession with me."

"I think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity I have," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Elon Musk and Grimes leave NYC after late-night partying post-Met Gala

Elon Musk and Grimes were spotted leaving the Big Apple on Wednesday following a few days of schmoozing with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment. The couple attended the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, and Page Six exclusively learned that Musk, 50, hosted an all-star bash after the ritzy event with guests like Lil Nas X, Leo DiCaprio, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, and music mogul Scooter Braun at the private club Zero Bond.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Elon Musk may have had the best Met Gala afterparty

There are a lot of things about 2021 that we wouldn’t have expected a few years ago. But who anticipated that scientists would be throwing the hottest Met Ball after parties?. As we reported, the word in the fashion world on Monday was that Rihanna would have the best late...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Grimes jokes about splitting assets with billionaire ex Elon Musk

When the world’s richest man breaks up with his pop star baby mama, the question of assets and prenups is bound to come up. Beating the majority of speculation, Grimes has stepped forward and joked about splitting assets with her ex Elon Musk. The Canadian musician, who shares a son...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Azealia Banks
Radar Online.com

Elon Musk & Grimes Split After 3 Years, Shortly After Billionaire's Alleged Half-Sister Claimed Dad Errol Refuses To Take DNA Test

Elon Musk and Grimes have called off their relationship, three years after shocking the world with their unlikely yet fitting pairing. Though it's unclear whose decision it was, the 50-year-old SpaceX founder is the one who made the announcement. Article continues below advertisement. "We are semi-separated but still love each...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Elon Musk’s dating and relationship history: His girlfriends and wives

Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits after sharing three years and a son together. The Canadian artist was far from the first star to catch the billionaire’s eye. Check out Elon Musk’s dating history below. Justine Musk. Justine Musk, née Justine Wilson, was Elon’s first wife, marrying the...
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Grimes on her son X

Grimes has opened up about life as a mother and revealed that her son X only calls her by her first name. Grimes – real name Claire Elise Boucher – welcomed baby X Æ A-Xii with billionaire partner Elon Musk, 50 in May 2020 and she has revealed that the tot says “Claire” when he speaks to her rather than “Mama”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Page Six#Banks Boucher#Business Insider#Tesla
New York Post

Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes — wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Elon Musk and Grimes Took the Red Pill and Broke Up

Grimes and Elon Musk, a very real human couple from this planet who had been dating for more than three years, have broken up. “Page Six” first reported the news, with Musk confirming their separation to the outlet. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” he explained. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” Last May, the duo welcomed their first child, just as the prophecy foretold, and named him X Æ A-Xii, because of … aircraft reasons. Grimes previously admitted that she “sacrificed her power” to be with Musk, as he continues to do things like dress up in Wario cosplay and convince us that dogecoin is a thing. We just checked on Tesla’s market value and, don’t worry, everything looks fine.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Grimes Shares New Song 'Love' in Response to 'Harassment by Paparazzis' After Elon Musk Split

Grimes is not allowing the media attention concerning her high-profile breakup from SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to have an effect on her. On Thursday (Sept. 30), the "Violence" singer released a new song titled "Love" to address her feelings about the heightened media scrutiny surrounding her personal life and directly called out members of the paparazzi who reportedly harassed her.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Elon Musk spotted for the first time since Grimes split

Add CEO of Unbothered to Elon Musk’s resume. The 50-year-old entrepreneur was photographed Friday night sipping a drink after landing at a private airport in Los Angeles, Calif. in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six. Musk appeared unphased as he and another person exited the building. The Tesla CEO —...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

140K+
Followers
14K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy