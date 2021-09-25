CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hakimi reveals why he snubbed Chelsea for Paris Saint-Germain

By Seth Willis
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full-back says he is happy in France and is enjoying playing with the dream team. Former Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi has revealed why he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea. The 22-year-old played a crucial role to help the Italian heavyweights win the Serie A title for...

