Maloney votes in favor of Women’s Health Protection Act

Mid-Hudson News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. — On Friday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18)voted to pass H.R. 3755, The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021. This legislation guarantees equal access to abortion, everywhere. Maloney is an original co-sponsor of the bill. “Republicans have launched an attack against women’s reproductive rights. It’s not only unconstitutional,...

