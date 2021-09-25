CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul provides statewide COVID update

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – Governor Hochul on Friday provided an update on the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus throughout New York. On Thursday, 27 New Yorkers died due to the virus. “We are continuing to closely watch the numbers in every corner of the state and are prepared to dispatch all necessary resources wherever we see a spike of new infections,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot afford to let our guard down, especially as we get deeper into the fall season and people start to spend more of their time indoors. I urge everyone to continue practicing basic safety measures, and if you still need to get your shot, that should be a priority because every day that you put it off you remain vulnerable to COVID-19.”

